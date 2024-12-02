Raiffeisen Bank International launches its API Marketplace

RBI’s corporate clients can use the platform and embed banking services into their internal systems, while retail customers can use the services through third-party providers. The RBI API Marketplace offers detailed descriptions of its API products and enables immediate access to sandboxes where developers can test solutions in a safe experimental environment.

Featuring developer portals in RBI Group, the RBI API Marketplace serves as a single point of access for any player in the market who wants to join RBI’s ecosystem.