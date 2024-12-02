Raiffeisen announces participants of Elevator Lab Program

Supported by RBI experts and mentors, the participants will develop so-called PoCs (Proof of Concept), which they will present on the Demo Day at the beginning of March 2020. On this basis, RBI will evaluate possible cooperation.

In September 2019, the finalists were chosen from more than 280 applicants from over 50 countries, and now they were invited to pitch for participation in the Elevator Lab Program. Through this program, launched in 2017, RBI has already entered into 14 partnerships and joint initiatives with fintechs.

The program participants come from the following areas: Large Corporates & Institutional Clients (Billon, billongroup.com), Cyber Security (imVision Technologies, imvisiontech.com), Retail Banking (Minna Technologies, minnatechnologies.com), Payments and Transaction Processing for Mobility Services (Nayax, nayax.com, as well as Quantoz Blockchain Technology, quantoz.com) and RegTech (Uhura Solutions, uhurasolutions.com).