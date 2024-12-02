Radius Bank, Treasury Prime launch their Commercial API Banking Platform

The bank, with the help of its partner Treasury Prime, an API platform company, has expanded its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) online platform by giving its commercial clients tools for their corporate banking needs.

The Radius API Checking account allows commercial clients to manage their banking from within their operating system by using APIs to send and receive payments and manage cash, rather than having to log into a separate bank-powered online banking system.

It also eliminates the need for transferring files and double data entry by tying banking transactions directly to the client’s business data.