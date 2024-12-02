Radicant collaborates with Salesforce





Radicant is offering digital financial services based on Salesforce's cloud-based customer relationship solutions (CRM), aimed at better understanding and serving customers in a real-time and automated fashion.

Using the Salesforce cloud-based marketing tool will enable Radicant to personalise communications with prospective and existing customers.

Another offering from Salesforce that Radiant will employ is the interaction studio, where community members can see content relevant only to them, while its customer data platform (CDP) analyses client needs and preferences. Another solution allows for individualised targeting and processing of service requests, which can be automated and handled quickly using artificial intelligence.

Radicant is currently in the early stages of development, having just received its Swiss banking licence in May 2022. Its aim is to democratise access to personal and sustainable financial services around the clock.