Racing club selects Xcellerate IT to automate their AP processes

The implementation of Xcellerate IT’s invoice automation technology will streamline all of the AP operations across 16 sites across Victoria, Australia.

Founded in 1997, Xcellerate IT is an Australian provider of business process automation solutions. Xcellerate IT’s solution handles the capture, transformation and exchange of business information arising in paper, fax and electronic formats. Xcellerate IT solutions are used across a number of industries, such as manufacturing, finance, local and state government, healthcare and a range of companies that require the capture of information from paper, electronic documents and forms.