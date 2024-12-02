Rabobank's fintech scale up TreasurUp partners with KBC

The partnership with KBC will start off with a completely new online foreign exchange environment, accessible through web and mobile, which KBC will offer to its medium-sized corporate clients. If the launch proves successful in Belgium, the partnership may grow into international expansion within KBC Group.

TreasurUp, previously known as Easytrade, is a venture of Rabobank. Since 2016, it has developed into an integrated platform for online treasury insights and execution initiation that can be implemented by banks for their corporate users around the world. TreasurUp offers online foreign exchange hedging and is developing new modules on foreign exchange payments and liquidity management and assert base finance.

KBC is a multi-channel bank-insurance group with a geographic focus on Europe, catering mainly to retail clients, SMEs and local midcaps. The group occupies significant, and in many cases leading positions in its core markets of Belgium, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia and Ireland.