Rabobank selects Zafin to augment pricing and billing systems







In support of their mandate to become 100% digital, Rabobank selected the Zafin platform to replace existing pricing tools and reduce the cost of creating, changing, and launching customised product propositions and pricing to clients.

By implementing Zafin platform capabilities, Rabobank’s internal teams will benefit from a consistent view of product, billing, and invoicing information across all channels. This unified approach reduces revenue leakage, provides real-time insights into customer banking needs, and elevates the digital banking experience for Rabobank’s customers.

The bank’s officials said that innovation lies at the heart of their digital transformation journey. Zafin is recognised as a trusted partner by many banks worldwide. Working with Zafin reinforces their commitment to invest in innovative technologies that modernise their legacy applications, drive operational efficiencies, lower costs, and offer their clients a more personalised and sophisticated banking experience.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from Zafin said their partnership with Rabobank is a significant milestone in their mission to deliver core modernisation solutions for the banking industry. Rabobank has maintained a prominent position in sustainability-oriented banking, and they are excited to help transform its pricing and billing capabilities in the Netherlands. They look forward to working with the Rabobank team to optimise its business operations and ensure its diverse customers receive personalised banking experiences for their financial well-being.





What does Zafin do?

Founded in 2002, Zafin is a provider of SaaS core modernisation and transformation solutions, offering an integrated platform and capabilities that simplify operations and enable increased revenue, profitability, and enhanced customer experiences for top banks worldwide. Their platform enables business users to work collaboratively to design and manage pricing, products, and packages, while technologists streamline core banking systems.

With Zafin, banks accelerate time to market for new products and offers while lowering the cost of change and achieving tangible business and risk outcomes. The Zafin platform increases business agility while enabling personalised pricing and dynamic responses to evolving customer and market needs.