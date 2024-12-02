



Following the addition of Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania in March 2023, which allowed the network to expand its geographic coverage and offer specialist local knowledge to support businesses in Romania, IBOS now welcomed Rabobank as its newest member. Through this move, Rabobank is set to deliver regional expertise which can assist businesses across the Netherlands to scale and optimise their operations.











A global banking alliance

IBOS centres its efforts on supporting customers in operating efficiently, mitigating exchange rate risks, and optimising cash management in multiple jurisdictions via its online portal. The service enables its member banks’ new corporate customers to open accounts. In addition, the IBOS online platform allows businesses to operate across numerous jurisdictions, thus supporting them in expanding in regions where they are not present.



Furthermore, when talking about adding Rabobank to the network, officials from IBOS mentioned that the move enables the organisation to offer further benefits and options to its existing members and their corporate clients. Also, IBOS is set to continue to scale its international alliance across the world, supporting its members in delivering local banking services 24/7.





Rabobank’s latest partnership

Towards the end of July 2024 , Rabobank announced that it selected Zafin’s platform to augment pricing, billing, and invoicing, intending to further improve customer banking experiences. The move was set to support the bank’s strategy of completely digitising its operations, as the implementation of Zafin’s platform capabilities intended to enable Rabobank to replace its existing pricing tools and minimise the cost of creating, changing, and launching customised product propositions and pricing to clients.

At the same time, the bank, which focuses on sustainability and embracing growth, intends to provide global opportunities for all IBOS member banks, as the Netherlands plays a significant role in the development of modern financial markets. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Rabobank underlined that including the IBOS network in the bank’s international partner strategy enables its clients to work towards achieving their international sustainable growth objectives. Also, IBOS proved the capabilities of its open-for-business model, as well as offered small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and corporate clients local banking support globally.