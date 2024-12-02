Rabobank goes live with Surecomp's end-to-end digital trade finance solution

The bank has also deployed one of its Marketplace partner solutions - the digital adoption platform Walkme, which is a no-code solution embedded within the front-office solution that enables it to track, measure, drive, and guide its customer behaviour and use of allNETT.

Headquartered in Utrecht, Rabobank operates in food and agriculture financing and sustainability-oriented banking. It decided to embark on the trade finance digitisation journey to support its growing transaction volume both domestically and internationally. Following a rigorous selection process, the bank chose to partner with Surecomp based on it meeting both current and future functional needs. Surecomp’s heritage, stability, agility, and the integration of its back and front-office solutions for improved transaction processing, allows Rabobank to exercise innovative digital trade finance.