Rabobank, equensWorldline extend partnership

Under the agreement, equensWorldline will continue to provide its payment services to Rabobank and process billions of transactions per year, expecting volumes to further increase. With 9.6 million customers, Rabobank is one of the largest Dutch banks, focusing on food & agri, retail, and private banking customers in the Netherlands and on customers in the food & agri sector globally. equensWorldline has been providing Rabobank with a range of services for many decades; these range from Acquiring and Issuing services to iDEAL and processing of SEPA credit transfer, including Instant Payments, and SEPA Direct Debit.

In order to support its growth ambitions, Rabobank has decided to extend its cooperation with equensWorldline with another 5 years until October 2026. In addition to equensWorldline’s proven stability and performance, the local presence, innovative power, and focus on sustainability convinced Rabobank to renew the contract.