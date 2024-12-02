Rabo Frontier Ventures teams up with online marketplace Ageras

The deal requires the acquisition of Tellow by Ageras Group as part of its international expansion plans. RFV started Tellow as an internal project at Rabobank but spun-out from the bank in 2018. Tellow offers an accounting tool for freelancers. Tellow will continue to offer its services under its own brand name, according to the official press release.

Ageras connects SMEs and microbusinesses in Scandinavia, Western Europe, and the US with professional service providers such as accountants and bookkeepers. Ageras has now acquired Tellow, while RFV will use its current equity stake in Tellow plus an additional investment to acquire a minority position and a board seat in Ageras Group. RFV and Rabobank see Ageras as a partner and intermediary in the SME financing market. Rabobank is interested in exploring further possibilities of jointly developing financial services for the SME/microcompany lending market in the Netherlands and leveraging digital channels.