Quontic Bank teams up with MANTL





The duo teamed up to support the digital banking experience for Quontic customers with a digital deposit platform that allows customers to open an account. According to Yahoo!News, the new platform will allow Quontic to grow as it assists the online deposit process and offers new operational functionalities. These potential cost savings allow digital banks to pay higher than industry averages for interest rates for online deposits, the online publication added.

After integrating directly with Quontic's FIS core banking system, MANTL's solution functions as a wrapper around the core. This assists more than 15 additional fintech integrations that power Quontic's account opening platform, such as automated customer due-diligence, to circumvent the process of core connectivity.