Quontic Bank selects Spiral to amplify community impact across the US

The two companies are launching a digital Community Impact Centre for Quontic, an online portal that provides transparent visibility into Quontic Bank's philanthropic activities and their significant contributions to society. The partnership enables Quontic Bank to impact communities nationwide and give back in the form of meals for children, nights under a safe roof for people in need, and trees for a greener planet.











Transforming social impact through technology

Through Spiral's adaptable platform, Quontic's clients gain immediate insights into the bank's impact on the community and the environment. The Impact Centre enables visitors to witness tangible results and learn about the charities involved, enabling them to track and assess the positive changes facilitated by Quontic, fostering a purpose-driven culture of action. In collaboration with Spiral, the bank smoothly manages back-office tasks, donation processing, compliance, and technical integrations with charities as part of their partnership.

Officials from Quontic said they are happy to embark on this partnership with Spiral. The partner’s offering aligns with their value and mission of social good and giving back. Transparency is a key component of their mission, and their new Impact Centre will enable them to showcase the community impact efforts and drive positive change on a larger scale.

The partnership between Spiral and Quontic Bank marks a significant step forward in leveraging technology for social and environmental impact. Together, they strive to revolutionise how financial institutions connect with communities and drive positive change on a broader scale while encouraging greater understanding, engagement, and participation in community development initiatives.

Spiral’s representatives said they are delighted to partner with Quontic Bank to amplify their community impact. Their technology and vast nonprofit giving network enables banks and credit unions to simplify donation processes and measure and visualise the impact of their actions, empowering them to make more meaningful contributions to their communities and engage customers and businesses through impact.





What does Spiral do?

Headquartered in New York, the Impact-as-a-Service platform enables banks, credit unions, and financial institutions to grow deposits and increase engagement through community and environmental impact.

Spiral makes it simple for financial institutions to drive positive change, strengthen their bond with the communities they serve, and empower millions of customers and businesses to contribute to a better world. With Spiral, financial institutions can easily embed community impact and sustainability into any bank account, debit card, or credit card to amplify their community impact and increase engagement and revenue.