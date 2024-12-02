quirion's digital asset management gift cards introduced in Edeka

The voucher cards are currently being distributed to the more than 3600 participating stores. Customers of the supermarket can choose between three different cards: there are credits of EUR 25, EUR 50 and EUR 100. The cards are activated at the supermarket checkout and can then be redeemed online on the quirion website. The offer is aimed at new and existing customers.

New customers are guided through the opening process on the website, in which quirion also determines the optimal strategy for their individual risk-return profile. Existing customers simply enter the voucher code in their depot when replenishing their depot. In the course of the introduction of the voucher cards, quirion has also canceled the minimum investment and minimum amount for deposit top-ups in the global portfolio. A regular savings plan is now possible from a savings rate of EUR 25.