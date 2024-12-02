QuickFee integrates with Xero





The update should provide a solution for accountants and bookkeepers to accept payments online, including credit card, bank transfer, and payment plans in one place. The integration should also eliminate tedious data entry work and allow firms to reduce ageing receivables as customers could click a link within their invoice to pay it directly from their browser, phone or tablet.

According to QuickFee, the other benefits of the integration include real-time receipting of client payments, credit card processing without the firm wearing the cost of a merchant account, full PCI compliance managed by QuickFee, and field completion direct from the Xero invoice.