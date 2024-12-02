Quick Finans selects Provenir's AI-powered data and decisioning platform

Quick Finans, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quick Insurance, which is under the umbrella of Maher Holding, offers solutions for consumer finance loans (GPL), auto financing, mortgages, agricultural financing, and small business lending. They were looking for a low/no code platform that could be deployed quickly, modified in real-time, and scale as the company expands its offerings.

Officials from Quick Finans stated that after evaluating several options, they determined that Provenir met their requirements and could support their aggressive growth strategies. The platform provides the flexibility they need to power their business now and in the future. Another key differentiator was the ability to easily access and integrate new data sources to help them gain a more holistic view of their applicants and customers.











According to Provenir, its no-code, visual UI eliminates vendor, and development team reliance will provide Quick Finans the flexibility and agility needed to rapidly make changes, test new strategies, and get products to market faster.

Provenir’s AI-powered data and decisioning platform is data fuelled and AI driven for smarter risk decisioning. The solution, managed through a single UI, enables organisations to innovate further and faster, driving the continuous optimisation they need to power growth and agility, without increasing risk. With the unique combination of universal access to data, embedded AI, and decisioning technology, Provenir provides a cohesive risk ecosystem to enable smarter decisions across the entire customer lifecycle – offering diverse data for deeper insights, auto-optimised decisions, and a continuous feedback loop for constant improvement both at onboarding when assessing risk and monitoring ongoing transactions for fraud.





Provenir helps fintechs and financial services providers make smarter decisions faster with its AI-Powered data and decisioning platform.

Provenir brings together key data, AI, and decisioning capabilities to help organisations provide good quality consumer experiences. This unique offering gives organisations the ability to power decisioning innovation across the full customer lifecycle, driving improvements in the customer experience, access to financial services, business agility, and more. The company works with disruptive financial services organisations in more than 50 countries and processes more than 3 billion transactions annually.