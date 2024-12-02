Qube Financing kicks off receivables financing programme for SMEs

The programme will be possible by combining the functionalities of the Qube Financing platform (its proprietary IT platform that facilitates the exchange of data - the PRI inside) with the asset management capabilities of Insight Investment.

PRI inside is the interface between (accounting) systems of companies/clients, lenders and full-service partners (credit management companies). The advantage, the company claims, is the up-to-date availability of financial information for all parties concerned (data is exchanged on a daily basis) which, in the end, provides transparency and ensures timely financing.

The company’s ambition is to provide a highly-efficient credit underwriting process as well as operational data exchange with clients which substantially reduce the time required to provide working capital to interested parties.

Qube Financing is focusing on financing working capital, for small and medium-sized companies mainly in Northern Europe.