Quantum Group acquires Tail





Tail provides cashback solutions through platforms such as Monzo, Starling, and Volopa. The company was set up to eliminate the need for loyalty cards or vouchers, by transferring cashback to customers’ bank accounts after purchase. Its app integrates with a user’s bank account to provide offers and cashback rewards, enabling hyperlocal, local, and national merchants to engage with customers through the data-driven rewards solution.

In 2019, Quantum Group acquired 30 pc of the startup and now the incubator has completed the acquisition of the company for an undisclosed sum. Through the purchase of Tail, Quantum Group plans to continue to increase the number of banking partners integrated with its platform and to onboard a set of retailers from the UK.