Quantifeed and Thought Machine partner on private banking







The partnership integrates Quantifeed’s QEngine platform with Thought Machine’s core banking platform, Vault Core, creating a comprehensive solution for private banks. Vault Core is already in use with major financial institutions including Lloyds Banking Group, Standard Chartered, and Intesa Sanpaolo.





Seamless digital wealth management

Quantifeed enables financial institutions to offer customer-centric and modular investment services. Combining software engineering and quantitative finance expertise, Quantifeed has implemented its digital wealth solutions for clients such as DBS, HSBC, MUFG Bank in Asia, along with BBVA, Fidelity, and Julius Bär in Europe.

The partnership integrates QEngine platform of Quantifeed with Vault Core from Thought Machine, to provide a comprehensive solution for private banks. This system connects front, middle, and back offices, facilitating the transition from legacy technology and enabling the development of new investment products and distribution channels.

The collaboration is already underway with several clients, including one of Hong Kong’s rapidly growing digital banks. Financial institutions, advisors, and portfolio managers will benefit from streamlined advice generation and trade execution, boosting overall productivity. Customers will enjoy a seamless and engaging service while achieving their investment goals.