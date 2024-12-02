QuantaVerse rolls out AI-powered solution for FIs

The AI-powered, cloud-based function, called QuantaVerse Pre-TMS Entity Resolution & Risk Scoring solution, helps financial institutions to identify potentially risky jurisdictions, or country codes, of transacting parties. With this offering, financial institutions can trial AI-enabled automation against a particularly intractable part of the entity resolution process.

By letting banks try the country code derivation component of the QuantaVerse Pre-TMS Entity Resolution & Risk Scoring solution, they can experience AI at work in their AML/BSA operations. The need to automate these functions has been made more obvious by the recent pandemic which has led to emergency shortages of financial crime investigators at financial institutions, according to the official press release.