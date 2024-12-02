Quail Creek Bank selects Jack Henry to enhance customer experience

According to the official announcement, this new technology plan will support the bank's community approach and prepare it for the future. Jack Henry's SilverLake System is set to automate internal processes and create efficiencies, while new capabilities like real-time payments, digital account opening, and electronic document delivery will improve the customer experience.



Officials from Quail Creek Bank said the driver behind the core review process was to improve efficiency. For example, changing a customer's address currently requires us to input the information manually through nine different systems. The move to Jack Henry is expected to transform the way the employees work, reduce errors, and provide more time to dedicate to our customers.











Jack Henry's open ecosystem and the access to over 950 API-integrated, third-party fintechs was also a driver for Quail Creek Bank. The second step in the technology modernisation plan is faster and better vendor integration. Jack Henry's open strategy and the ability to easily integrate with third-party vendors is unique in the industry and shows their commitment to escalating community banking.





The announcement further states that the consumers compare their digital offerings to those of regional and big banks. Jack Henry can empower these institutions to stay technologically competitive and improve their efficiency, while helping them continue to provide the personalized experience they're known for.





About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry is a financial technology company aiming to strengthen connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. For more than 48 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders.







About Quail Creek Bank

Quail Creek Bank is a unique, single-location community bank based in the US with USD 800 million in assets. The bank remains committed to its original philosophy of serving small businesses and individuals in the community. It plans to do so with a technology plan that will provide a digital experience, automation, and efficiencies, allowing the bank to focus its efforts on the community.

