Quadient releases Advanced Credit Module

Quadient’s ICA suite is bringing together automation for accounts receivable (AR), accounts payable (AP), customer communications management (CCM), document management and customer journey mapping. Through its YayPay AR automation solution, Quadient offers a range of capabilities from customer acquisition to customer relationship capabilities.

As part of Quadient’s accounts receivable solution, Yaypay, the Advanced Credit module intends to provide real-time credit data to allow users to grow their businesses more intelligently by accelerating sales while mitigating risk. It also wants to give instant access to customer credit information at any time, drawing data from external sources that combine with payor behaviour data held within YayPay’s system.

It brings together real-time credit scoring, custom credit scorecards, instant credit decisions and flexible credit limits and approvals. Data is presented instantly on customizable scorecards for each customer.