Quadient invests in AI features





The integration of generative AI into Quadient’s cloud platform will contribute to improving the way organisations engage with their customers. Quadient has been working on customer experience management and financial automation, being recognised for its use of advanced AI integrated into its ICA solutions. The company’s commitment to improving this area is reaffirmed by the addition of this strategic development to its software solutions.











Using Microsoft Azure AI, including Azure OpenAI service, Quadient software solutions will offer customers supplementary features that include measuring content readability, similarity, and sentiment, generating contextual content summaries, and streamlining content creation and communication management in a secure manner.





Company officials have stated that the integration with Microsoft Azure AI represents a milestone in Quadient’s strategy, enabling them to experiment, evolve, and develop interactive experiences for customer interactions and communication. Moreover, the company aims to continue to offer innovative solutions, its objective being to improve the way businesses engage with customers.





By integrating AI and machine learning into its ICA solutions, Quadient has enabled users to create accurate, relevant, and personalised communications, leading to an improved customer experience. The company’s software customer base may benefit from this new integration, Microsoft’s generative AI and content intelligence technology further improving the platform's performance. Furthermore, the integration allows users to analyse, summarise, and prioritise data, run content similarity scenarios to consolidate and organise documents, including forms, policies, and contracts, and securely generate customer-facing content.





Microsoft Azure AI’s infrastructure also consolidates Quadient’s commitment to data protection, ensuring privacy and confidentiality for customers and partners.





Companies that integrated Microsoft Azure AI





Recently, more companies started to integrate the service into their platforms. Recently, Thales launched payShield Cloud HSM, a subscription-based digital payment security service that accelerates the adoption and integration of cloud-based payment infrastructures. The monthly subscription service includes several cloud providers, including Microsoft Azure. Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service offers REST API access to OpenAI’s language models, including the GPT-4, GPT-35-Turbo, and Embeddings model series. The models can be adapted to companies’ specific tasks, including content generation, summarisation, semantic search, and natural language-to-code translation. Users have access to Microsoft’s service through REST APIs, Python SDK, or their web-based interface in the Azure OpenAI Studio.





IBM Consulting also extended its collaboration with Microsoft to help joint customers in accelerating the deployment of generative AI. Both companies’ objective is to help customers implement and scale Azure OpenAI Service, IBM’s new offering, available on Azure Marketplace.



