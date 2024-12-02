Quadient acquires accounts receivable automation fintech YayPay

The acquisition of YayPay will expand Quadient’s Business Process Automation offer, complementing its cloud-based platform Quadient Impress, a multichannel document automation platform for small and medium businesses. The purchase price, excluding transaction-related costs, amounts to more than EUR 17 million. The acquisition will be financed entirely in cash, without recourse to additional debt.

YayPay, founded in 2015, provides a combination of automated invoice delivery paired with collections management, credit assessment, payment, and cash application solutions, delivering a cloud-based platform to more than 3,000 users globally. YayPay’s solution also combines real-time reporting with artificial intelligence to provide companies insight into future payer behaviour and how it impacts their cash flow, according to the official press release.