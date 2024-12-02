Quadient acquires 96% of Beanworks





Following the acquisition of YayPay in 2020, the acquisition of Beanworks brings cloud-based Accounts Payable (AP) automation capabilities to Quadient’s business communications management suite featuring Quadient Inspire and Quadient Impress. With a SaaS AP/AR automation offer, Quadient is now positioned to address the e-invoicing regulations in Europe and the demand for cashflow management solutions, bringing control and visibility to accounting teams.

At the closing of the transaction, Quadient will own a majority stake of 96% in Beanworks, with two key leaders retaining a minority equity stake.