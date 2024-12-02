QRails gets SAP certification, extending their reach

The integration will help users to tap into their earned wages when they need it, at low to no cost to both employer and employee, as the press release says.

SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for AnyDay (QRails’ solution), version 1.0 integrates with SAP SuccessFactors solutions using standard integration technologies or that run as an add-on to a cloud solution from SAP. QRails is a cloud-based, API-driven issuer-processor allowing payroll providers, financial institutions, and other fintech service organizations throughout North America, Latin America, and Europe to deliver different digital payment solutions.

QRails also announced a partnership with Discover Global Network, the payments brand of Discover, to offer the AnyDay Discover Card. The solution will feature earned wage access for users and be available to select Discover merchant partners who wish to offer their employees this solution. QRails will be a certified Discover Global Network Issuer Processor as part of this solution.