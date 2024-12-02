QR code payments to assist charities recoup lost donations

People can now donate by scanning a QR code, created by Open Finance and payments expert Moneyhub, on the OBE website and LinkedIn page using their phone. Moneyhub moves the payment directly from the donor’s bank account to the charity’s account, which receives the donation instantly.

The new system offers automated Gift Aid via Swiftaid, a payment solution developed by Streeva, instead of the usual manual process. As a result, the charities can claim an extra 25% on each donation and recoup some of the GBP 500 million lost each year through unclaimed Gift Aid.

Currently, people can use the QR code to donate to three charities: MyBnk, which offers financial education for young people; SSAFA, the armed forces charity; and EACH, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.