QR-bill to be launched in Switzerland





By the end of June 2020, invoice recipients will be receiving their first QR-bills instead of the traditional payment slips. The QR-bill can be recognised by the Swiss QR Code, which contains all the information needed for an automatic payment.

According to Fintech News, the QR-bill will be replacing the current payment slips on a gradual basis, which means that consumers and companies can, until further notice, make payments using either the traditional payment slips or the new QR-bill.

The QR-bill comprises a payment section and a receipt. The QR-bill was developed by SIX in collaboration with banks and software partners and in consultation with representatives from the corporate world and private customers.