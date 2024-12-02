Qover secures FCA license after 7 years of activity

This authorisation allows Qover to continue its operations across Europe post-Brexit and demonstrates its commitment to complying with regulatory standards. The granted license is a significant milestone for Qover in the post-Brexit insurtech landscape, allowing it to operate under a fully regulated framework in alignment with industry standards and regulatory requirements.

Quentin Colmant, the CEO and Co-founder of Qover, emphasised the significance of obtaining the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) license. He suggested that securing this license demonstrates Qover's unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality services.

Colmant highlighted that the effort and dedication put into the UK market have resulted in the acquisition of this license. This achievement not only solidifies Qover's position in the market but also sets the stage for future growth and expansion, as he sees it.





Furthermore, Colmant mentions a commitment to working closely with leading risk carriers. This collaboration aims to ensure the protection of Qover's partners and their customers, emphasising the company's dedication to providing secure and reliable insurance solutions.

Caroline Hanotiau, who serves as the General Counsel at Qover, added that the achievement had reinforced Qover's role as a trusted partner in the industry. She emphasised the company's commitment to regulatory compliance, indicating that this commitment was a fundamental aspect of their past endeavors.

Furthermore, she expressed pride in the team's unwavering dedication and customer-centric approach throughout their journey, suggesting that these qualities were demonstrated in the past and contributed to Qover's reputation as a reliable and customer-focused partner in the insurance industry.





