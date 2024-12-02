Qorbis partners Mbanq to create personalised fintech solutions

The collaboration seeks to help businesses control spend, save time, and increase brand loyalty by creating a unique financial control and brand enhancement platform.





Fintech solutions and what the Qorbis – Mbanq collaboration entails

Based on the information detailed in the announcement, the solution is already live at the alpha-testing stage, and offers ‘unique’ flexibility for brands, enabling them with the following:

Each brand can have an unlimited number of cards and accounts, suitable for employees, fans, and customers alike.

Each brand is provided with full balance control and can tailor expenses ranging from airport transfers to superyacht purchases in real time.

Brand financial controllers are enabled with ultimate spend management oversight to simplify big events of the likes of film productions, sports and entertainment events, and corporate travel.

All such use-case scenarios were previously inaccessible to smaller businesses. Per the press release, Qorbis enables any organisation to create new revenue streams, increase brand loyalty, and simplify corporate spend management through means of flexible, customisable, and scalable financial solutions.











The company provides branded corporate cards, smart money management tools with real-time reporting, and accounting integration, together with a global concierge service in one easy-to-use solution. It enables any brand to build branded banking and payment services, such as current and savings accounts, payment solutions, and debit cards.

Furthermore, the Qorbis fintech platform offers customer personalisation, with its key features including the ability to:

Implement extensive corporate financial controls with real-time visibility into spending, and expense reporting with complete flexibility from a single device.

Unlock new digital revenue streams to share income from customer purchases and interchange.

Offer a strong promotional tool to increase brand loyalty and add value to customers in a simple manner. Organisations can provide easy, smart, and secure financial services, together with bespoke reward and loyalty programmes under their own brand.

Commenting on this, Stephen Williams, CEO of Qorbis stated that embedded finance works best through a personalised approach, and the company’s platform enables brands to treat each user as an individual. Additionally, Mbanq helped improve its financial solutions so brands are enabled to integrate regular banking services across the international financial ecosystem with complete regulatory compliance. Per their statement, Mbanq’s proprietary technology enables Qorbis customers to gain a competitive advantage.

Vlad Lounegov, CEO of Mbanq added that Qorbis’ solutions provide benefits such as flexible expense management and increased customer engagement, while simultaneously bringing forth new fintech income revenue streams.