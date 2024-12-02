Qonto set to acquire Regate



According to the official announcement, the deal is expected to close in the next few weeks and enhances the existing solution for SMEs with additional financial tools and adding a dedicated product for accounting firms. This acquisition underlines the company’s ambition to become the finance solution of choice for one million SMEs and freelancers by the end of 2025.











An enhanced finance solution for European SMEs

Regate serves 10,000 SMEs and 500 accounting firms with its all-in-one accounting and financial automation platform. By joining forces, Qonto and Regate will create a comprehensive offer for SMEs and accounting firms available to date.







More than 450,000 companies use Qonto to simplify their finance management, via an online business account that's combined with advanced financial tools. The integration of Regate is expected to further enrich this offer with additional accounts payable, accounts receivable, and bookkeeping features to ensure a smooth end-to-end data flow between SMEs and their accountants.





Thanks to the integration of the Regate, Qonto will now have a new dedicated offer for accounting firms. Qonto aims to facilitate the exchanges between SMEs and their external accounting partners. With Regate’s product integrated into the Qonto offer, accountants will be able to benefit from a shared and collaborative interface with their customers, from which they can start generating accounting entries in a matter of seconds. Furthermore, Qonto will also be launching a new feature that enables certified accountants to initiate the capital deposit process on behalf of their clients.





About Qonto

Qonto aims to make day-to-day banking easier for SMEs and freelancers by offering an online business account combined with finance tools, such as invoicing, bookkeeping, and spend management. Qonto operates in 4 European markets – France, Germany, Italy, and Spain – and employs more than 1,400 people. Since its creation, Qonto has raised EUR 622 million from investors. With its innovative product, highly reactive 24/7 customer support, and clear pricing, Qonto has become a European leader.







About Regate

Regate is a European all-in-one finance automation platform that streamlines accounting and financial processes for SMEs and their accounting firms. Designed from scratch as a shared interface, Regate already helps 20,000 users from finance teams and accounting firms automate painful time-consuming manual tasks, centralise financial data, and improve real-time collaboration. Regate raised EUR 20 million in 2022 from Valar Ventures and 360 Capital to accelerate its growth in France and Europe.

