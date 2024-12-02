Qonto cooperates with insureQ

insureQ is a provider of digital insurance products for SMEs, the self-employed, and freelancers.The company also offers their insurance solution iQ Embedded for digital platforms that want to offer insurance solutions to their own users. Qonto is a business finance solution that offers an all-in-one business account for SMEs and freelancers and aims to simplify corporate banking and financing, to bookkeeping and spend management.

As part of the cooperation, Qonto will be able to offer its customers insurance solutions from insureQ. The Qonto service has previously been expanded to Spain, Germany, and Italy since 2019. According to the partners' press release, the two companies also want to promote the topic of bancassurance in the digital world.