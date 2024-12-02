Qolo partners with MX





Qolo and MX provide fast-track solutions to help businesses, particularly neobanks and fintechs, stand up a core mobile banking experience. This allows them to get to market quickly while also future proofing their growth.

Combining the aggregation services and user experience offered through the MX platform, Qolo will serve as the payment processor providing the necessary APIs to allow users to open and view accounts, make deposits, move their money, and more. The strategic partnership has already yielded more than 30 joint opportunities.

Qolo has a mission to help businesses navigate payments and financial transactions landscape. Qolo helps businesses to manage payments with an eye toward growth and reduced expense. It supports companies wherever speed, security, and cost of payments are essential, including gig worker payouts, distribution payments, multi-currency, and cross-border businesses and modern fintech firms.