QLD AI Labs launches business challenge with Heritage Bank

QLD AI Labs’ first-ever AI business challenge kicks off on August 28, 2020, with Heritage Bank providing a real-world problem that enthusiasts must try to solve. Entry to the challenge is free, and QLD AI Labs is taking proactive steps to give people outside Brisbane the chance to take part, linking hubs in the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Mackay, Toowoomba, Rockhampton, and Townsville to create a single ecosystem of innovation that spans Queensland.

Usually, similar ‘hackathon’ challenges are focussed on Brisbane, but this one will open the stage for regional AI enthusiasts to take part. Heritage Bank has a real-world business problem that it faces, which will be unveiled on August 28, 2020. Participants then have four weeks to solve the problem conceptually with help and advice from experienced mentors.

At the end of the four weeks, solutions are presented to a panel of Queensland entrepreneurs and Heritage Bank, to judge and take forward.

For more information about QLD AI Labs and entering the challenge, visit www.qldailabs.com.au.