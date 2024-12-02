Qippay partners with Westpac NZ

Based in Auckland, New Zealand, Qippay is a payment infrastructure company committed to providing affordable and streamlined payment solutions. They enable companies to accept payments online and through Xero at a fraction of the cost compared to traditional providers. Their approach prioritises security and utilises contracted banking APIs to rigorously protect customer credentials.

This partnership with Westpac NZ represents a significant advancement in the development and growth of Open Banking in New Zealand. It aims to address the prevalent challenges associated with payments, including inefficiencies and high costs. Through this collaboration, they are set to enhance the payment landscape, offering merchants a streamlined path to navigate the complex payment environment and harness the full potential of Open Banking while offering consumers a low-cost simplified way to pay.









Advancing Open Banking in New Zealand through cooperation

Qippay and Westpac NZ share a mutual commitment to technological innovation and the advancement of Open Banking in New Zealand. This partnership was established with the objective of addressing the common difficulties faced by businesses and charities in processing payments or donations, particularly those related to time delays and transaction fees. By tackling these issues, their goal is to enhance operational efficiency and productivity, enabling a seamless payment experience for merchants and their customers.

This new agreement is not only a landmark achievement for Qippay and the industry but also a pivotal moment for organisations across New Zealand. It underscores the company’s commitment to empower businesses and charities with the tools and technology necessary to thrive in an increasingly digital economy and also a major step forward in realising the promise of Open Banking and making it an accessible and practical reality for entities across the country.





