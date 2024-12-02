QIB welcomes Dhareeba payments to its mobile app

The Dhareeba payment service was introduced to the QIB mobile app and the Corporate Internet Banking to generate a smooth and simple banking experience, in an attempt by QIB to accelerate digitalisation in Qatar.

The new payments feature helps customers settle their tax invoices in a matter of minutes and will automatically calculate and process different types of taxes, as well as assist taxpayers in managing their quota as per the Qatari tax laws. Clients can benefit from the service 24/7 and will receive real-time feedback to eliminate any potential errors.

The awarded QIB mobile app is available in both English and Arabic and boasts self-registration, biometric logins, and smart shortcuts among its most important features. It was adapted for both Android and iOS users, so clients can download it from Google Play Store and App Store.