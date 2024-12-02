QIB expands Direct Remit Service in Egypt





The announcement comes as a response to the bank’s commitment to upgrade its money transfer service and meet the expanding needs of its customers. After launching in India, Pakistan, Jordan, and the Philippines, QIB collaborated with a bank in Egypt to include the region in its expanding list of countries within the QIB Direct Remit network.











Customers can initiate a money transfer by logging into the QIB Mobile App, selecting their destination, and adding the intended recipient to transfer funds efficiently with improved exchange rates to the beneficiary’s banks. According to QIB’s officials, adding Egypt to the list of countries available in their direct remit services via their mobile app highlights the bank’s objective to deliver seamless, secure, and efficient banking experiences for all customers.





Remittances in Egypt





A report from the World Bank shows that remittance flows to the Middle East and North Africa decreased by 3.8% to USD 64 billion in 2022 after recording a considerable growth rate of 12.2% in 2021. As the largest recipient of remittances in the region, Egypt registered a decrease of 10% during 2022, reaching USD 28.3 billion, compared to USD 31.5 billion in 2021.According to Statista , the total value of remittances received in Egypt reached approximately USD 6.4 billion in the first quarter of 2022-2023, a total value lower than in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year, when USD 8.1 billion was transferred to the country.

QIB’s latest developments