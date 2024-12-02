Qatar Islamic Bank launches video banking

The new service complements the Bank’s efforts to enable customers to be in control of all their banking and financial needs from anywhere across the globe. This service supports the bank’s journey towards the full digitisation of its products and services while allowing customers to interact with a QIB representative in case they would like to get further advice or seek any clarifications.

The Video Banking service currently allows existing QIB customers to place a video call with a QIB service agent to get real-time guidance while applying for Instant Finance digitally via the QIB Mobile App. The service will soon be extended to other products and services within the QIB Mobile App.

Customers can share their app screens with the bank agent (co-browsing) and get detailed, step-by-step guidance and support in order to complete their transactions. The Video Banking service allows customers to opt also for a text-chat or voice chat-only mode as per their preference. Customers can choose to switch the video chatting service on or off at any point during their call with a customer service agent.