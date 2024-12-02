Qatar Islamic Bank launches Himyan national debit card

The launch of the Himyan debit aligns with QCB’s goal of further advancing electronic payment services, building upon the success of the Himyan prepaid card launch in 2023.

Specifically designed for local transactions, the Himyan debit card is linked to the holder’s personal account at QIB and features widespread acceptance at ATMs and POS terminals via the national network NAPS, and online merchants via QPAY’s payment portal throughout Qatar, ensuring enhanced security, convenience, and hassle-free shopping experience.











The Himyan debit card enables contactless transactions and first-time issuance is offered free of charge. QIB customers can get the Himyan debit card instantly via the QIB mobile app or can apply by visiting a branch and filling out the required application form.

Officials from QIB said they are happy to support Qatar Central Bank’s vision for a cashless society, aiming to develop an electronic payments system in Qatar and enhance financial inclusion in the country in line with the Third Financial Sector Strategy. The Himyan debit card, a new addition to their diversified card lineup, offers many advantages. It can be issued to existing or new customers, enhancing financial inclusion in Qatar. With its contactless features and enhanced security for local transactions, the card marks a stride in modern banking.





Previous news from QIB

In December 2023, QIB, in collaboration with Visa and ecolytiq, has introduced its Carbon Emission Tracker feature on its Mobile App for clients in Qatar. This initiative aims to enhance eco-conscious banking by enabling customers to monitor and reduce their carbon footprint associated with card transactions.

The feature provides insights into environmental impact, offers tips for sustainable spending, and allows users to track their carbon emissions over time. This move underscores QIB's commitment to sustainability and contributes to the development of a greener digital banking landscape.