Qatar Islamic Bank introduces Direct Remit service in the UK

This development is following the success of the Direct Remit launches in India, Pakistan, Jordan, the Philippines, and Egypt, with more countries to be included in the future.











Facilitating the cross-border movement of money

With Direct Remit, customers can enjoy real-time money transfers to the UK using the QIB mobile app. By logging in, selecting the destination, and adding the recipient details, customers benefit from instant transactions with competitive exchange rates to the beneficiary’s bank.

The submitted transaction can be tracked at any time and from anywhere. Customers also receive instant updates on the status of their transactions via SMS.

The bank’s officials said that incorporating the UK into their Direct Remit services via the QIB mobile app is a testament to their commitment to delivering a seamless, secure, and efficient banking experience for all their clients.





Ease of access and use

Available on the App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery, customers can download the QIB mobile app and easily self-register using their active ATM/debit card number and PIN.

The app offers customers full control of their accounts, cards, and transactions, enabling them to fulfil all their banking requirements remotely.

Additionally, QIB customers can open a new account and instantly get personal financing and credit cards through the app.





Previous news from QIB

In October 2023, Qatar Islamic Bank has partnered with fintech company FynPay to advance digital banking in line with Qatar Central Bank's strategy. The collaboration aims to expand QIB's digital services, providing competitive banking solutions to individuals and institutions.

The partnership is expected to enhance customer experience in mobile and online financial services, contributing to operational efficiency through fintech advancements. FynPay expresses excitement for the collaboration, emphasising QIB's leadership and vision for banking digitisation, aligning with Qatar's digital economy goals. The joint effort is dedicated to revolutionising digital banking for an augmented customer experience in line with Qatar's financial landscape vision.

In February 2023, QIB and Mastercard have collaborated to launch the QIB SoftPOS app, converting Android smartphones into contactless POS terminals. This solution enables merchants' Android devices to accept contactless payments from various cards and NFC-enabled phones, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other wearables like Apple Watch and Garmin Pay.

The QIB SoftPOS solution offers instant payment acceptance upon application download, promoting scalability by accommodating multiple users and enhancing cost efficiency by utilising existing smartphones, eliminating the need for additional hardware purchases. This provides a more accessible and economical way for merchants to embrace electronic payments.