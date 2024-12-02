Qatar Islamic Bank implements Face ID for mobile app

Using the biometric authentication option, QIB customers can login to their mobile banking app to manage their accounts, make payments and money transfers, control on their cards, request a cheque book, or open a new deposit account, among other banking transactions.

The Face ID technology is compatible across all Apple and Android mobile devices that have front cameras. According to the latest reports, the next generation of smartphones will use face recognition feature. The introduction of facial recognition feature on QIB Mobile App is said to pave the way to more features like as voice recognition and many others.

The app can be downloaded from Apple App Store or Google Play Store. The registration is available to all QIB Individual customers with an active ATM Card and PIN.