Qatar First Bank launches its mobile banking app





QFB clients will have access to their Investment portfolio, details, and balances. In addition, they can view all their transactions and profit earning history. The application also allows users to access their live and closed assets holdings, assets allocations, and earnings key performance indicators related to their investments.

QFB clients can also submit all their outward transactions and general requests to the bank via the QFB Mobile App. In addition, the app also allows QFB clients to get updates on the status of their investment dividends distribution, personalised offers, and generate accounts and investments statements.