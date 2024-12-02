Qatar Commercial Bank completes trial on the Marco Polo Platform

The platform was developed, powered by TradeIX’s TIX platform and R3’s Corda Blockchain technology. The Marco Polo Network offers members access to risk mitigations solutions such as receivables discounting. It aims at making trade finance more transparent, smarter and better connected. Thus, end-to-end, real-time, seamless connectivity between trade participants is enabled.

Marco Polo’s platform facilitates trade finance in a reliable and fast environment all at one place. Commercial Bank operates in retail and wholesale banking, and makes strategic investments through its associates and subsidiaries.