Qatar: Commercial Bank adds voice recognition in its mobile app

The new mobile banking app with its intuitive design is the first finance app in Qatar with voice recognition technology, allowing customers to navigate safely, claims the company.

The new app includes facial recognition for iPhone X users, an intuitive approach remembering your favourite transactions for repetitive usage, along with dashboard customization and profile personalization.

The new mobile banking app helps customers save time and money by banking at a time and place that suits them, and will be available for customers from the first week of April 2018.