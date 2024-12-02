Qashio partners with CredibleX to launch Qashio Financing

Qashio Financing has been developed to accelerate growth, bridge cash flow gaps, and enhance operational efficiency with ease for businesses. The service delivers quick access to funds, competitive rates, and a streamlined, user-friendly process for Qashio’s SME customers, powered by CredibleX.









Increasing MENA business confidence in 2023

The 2023 Mastercard SME Confidence Index reflects a positive outlook in the MENA region, where 72% of SMEs anticipate stable or growing revenue, and 92% stress the importance of broader access to financial services. In response to these findings, Qashio Financing distinguishes itself with features tailored to diverse business needs. The service offers swift financing options, ensuring timely access to funds when most needed. With competitive rates, it supports and facilitates business growth.

Qashio Financing boasts a streamlined process for an easy application experience, ensuring a hassle-free financing approach. Moreover, its flexibility provides solutions tailored to various business needs and sizes.

Officials from Qashio said that they are committed to equip SMEs and businesses with dynamic financial tools, to seamlessly manage critical processes and essential business needs. Through this partnership with CredibleX, they deliver a solution that not only addresses the immediate financial needs of their customers but also supports their long-term growth objectives.

Also commenting on this collaboration, representatives from CredibleX said that their alliance with Qashio is a game-changer for SMEs, bringing together instantaneous credit decision-making, a choice of financing options for SMEs, and a seamless, embedded journey within Qashio’s application. In this way, SMEs can access a highly tailored and efficient financial support system that addresses their unique challenges.





Qashio previously forged a partnership with Mastercard

In August 2023, Mastercard has teamed up with Qashio to introduce corporate credit cards and virtual issuance capabilities in MENA. The collaboration aims to streamline cashless, flexible, and secure expense management for corporates and businesses.

The two companies plan to enhance access to B2B solutions, aligning with the UAE government's vision of fostering a robust digital economy. This initiative leverages Mastercard's B2B commercial expertise and contributes to Qashio's expansion efforts.

The collaboration enables businesses to adopt automated and cashless expense management, simplifying digitalisation and modernising corporate spend management for improved efficiency in finance and HR departments. Qashio's cards and software facilitate automated and transparent spending management, saving time, and reducing cash leakage.