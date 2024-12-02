



Seeing participation from several investors, including White Field Ventures, Vastly Valuable Ventures, and other angel investors, the funding round is set to allow Qardy to improve its platform, expand its product offering, and grow its reach within the micro, small, and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) sector across Egypt and the MENA region.











Qardy’s solutions and previous news





As an online lending marketplace operating across Egypt and the MENA region, Qardy delivers a range of financial solutions for SMEs, such as long-term loans, short-term loans, leasing, and factoring. The company is committed to supporting SMEs while bridging the gap in debt financing and promoting financial inclusion. Additionally, Qardy focuses on transparency, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, delivering services that can further assist the expansion of small businesses.The current news follows Qardy's partnership with Egypt Post , with the two firms planning to provide SMEs with access to financing opportunities in the region. Through this move, Qardy received the ability to offer its services to multiple SMEs in Egypt, with its solutions being delivered via Egypt Post's network of post offices. Also, the collaboration was set to focus on providing SMEs with the required products and tools for debt financing via both companies' branches across the country. Qardy was set to enable businesses to fulfil their financial obligations securely, as well as to prioritise making the process more simple and efficient.

Since the start of its operations in 2022, Qardy attracted more than 6,000 corporate clients to its platform, with the company facilitating loan transactions of over USD 12 million. This highlights the increasing demand for accessible and customised financial solutions in Egypt and MENA. Currently, Qardy delivers a suite of financial programs developed to support MSMEs with their working capital and capital expansion requirements. In addition, the firm’s offering is created on a network of financial institutions, which include national and commercial banks, leasing and factoring companies, and microfinance organisations.