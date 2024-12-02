QAD teams up with Basware for e-invoicing services

The move will provide QAD customers with access to the electronic invoicing (e-invoicing) open network.

Based in Finland, Basware brings 32 years of e-invoicing experience to the partnership. The Basware solution features automation in electronic invoice processing and is tightly integrated with QAD Cloud ERP.

QAD works with its partners to better service companies across the world. The QAD Global Partner Network includes over 100 partners including hardware platform manufacturers, operating system vendors, software and database developers, solution resellers, system integrators and service organizations.