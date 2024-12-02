Q2 launches Q2 Engage





Following this announcement, Q2 will focus on delivering a comprehensive and secure portfolio of digital solutions, aimed at providing banks and credit unions with the possibility to optimise the customer banking journey with dynamic personal experiences.

In addition, the company will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the announcement

The Q2 Engage is expected to optimise the manner in which financial institutions acquire and build life-long relationships with account holders. The product was designed to enable banks and credit unions to accelerate their development process and deliver personalised experiences to strengthen their overall partnerships with their account holders.

In addition, Q2 Engage incorporates the company’s existing and new customer banking tools and capabilities in order to enable financial institutions to curate personal experiences across the user journey. Banks and enterprises are given the possibility to build improved digital experiences that are aligned with the important steps in a customer's financial journey. These experiences are set to create deeper engagements with clients and grow relationships that align with the bank or credit union’s strategic goals, including processes such as growing deposits or promoting newly launched products and tools.

The Q2 Digital Banking Platform and Q2 Engage solutions were designed to support a strategic framework that continually Know, Serve, and Grow customer relationships. The strategy focuses on using data and AI to understand needs across account holder journeys, deliver a dynamic personal experience for the moments that matter for clients, as well as deepen the relationships with personal engagement. Q2 Engages includes a secure suite of products, such as Composable Dashboard, Experience Builder, Audience Builder, Getting Started, Add Account, and Task Manager.



