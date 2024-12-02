Pyypl rolls out social, micro-investment platform





The deployment will begin with a collaboration with Kenya's Tuk Tuk Operators Network (TTON), a pan-African mobility network linking Tuk Tuk operators in 47 countries. Pyypl's platform will expedite these operators' digitalisation using Pyypl's virtual debit cards, which will have a direct and beneficial influence on TTON's growth.











TTON's objective of integrating three-wheeler participants in Africa's informal transport industry to a shared socio-economic, sustainable, and inclusive mobility platform through structured transport Savings and Credit Co-Operative Societies (SACCOs) would be supported by the cooperation. SACCOs encourage saving and assist members in obtaining cheap loans that might otherwise be unavailable.

Pyypl's debentures platform aims to build a social ecosystem for entrepreneurs across Africa and improve access to digital financial services for informal employment sectors, similar to how SACCOs and trade unions maintain high levels of trust with their strong communities.

While Pyypl is presently working directly with trade organisations, Pyypl anticipates that larger organisations such as the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation will become investors in the near future.





More information about Pyypl

Pyypl is a global payment technology and financial services provider that uses blockchain in its main processes. It allows digital payments for the 800 million underserved smartphone users in the Middle East and Africa.

Pyypl collaborates with top investors, banks, and payment networks to develop a fintech ecosystem in the Middle East, Africa, and globally in order to accelerate financial inclusion.

The agreement and deployment come after a major 13-month period for Pyypl. In the four months from October 2022 to January 2023, the company's sales quadrupled. This revenue increase capped off a year of operational KPIs for the firm, which saw its App 2.0 debut in eight additional languages and its prepaid card used at 30,000 different merchants in 150 countries and 100 different currencies. In addition, Pyypl handled over 1 million client interactions.

Furthermore, Pyypl concluded a USD 11 million Series A fundraising round in February 2022, with participation from a diversified collection of international family offices and HNWIs. The revenues will allow Pyypl to develop further in Africa, notably Kenya and Mozambique, while also continuing to grow in its core GCC markets. Pyypl's solutions span several remittance corridors in the area, thanks to linkages to major financial institutions that facilitate cross-border money transfers.

Pyypl's capital base is driving regional expansion as the firm carries out its aim to provide financial services to Africa's and the Middle East's 800 million financially disadvantaged smartphone users.