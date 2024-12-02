PXP Financial to roll out services to 11 US States

Established after PXP and Kalixa joined forces in February 2019, PXP Financial has seen nearly 60% yearly growth in the value of transactions processed, representing GBP 21.5 billion annually, according to the official press release.

PXP Financial’s push into the US market, which has already begun with services live in New Jersey and West Virginia, is a next step for the company, which already processes payments for large US companies. New US regulation on sports betting has also opened a new market, for which PXP Financial has a proven track record.

The announcement underlines the company’s goals for 2020, as it looks to grow its overall business by focusing on key verticals, including retail, travel, online gaming hospitality. As part of those plans, PXP Financial will also introduce a channel programme that will support payment facilitators and IPSP’s.